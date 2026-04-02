Car dangles off St. George cliff after drunk driving accident

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An alleged drunk driver in St. George came dangerously close to driving over a retaining wall and onto the road and other vehicles below on Thursday.

Immediately following the morning incident, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell shared video of the accident in which the Toyota could be seen inches from flying off Tech Ridge Drive and onto Bluff Street below.

Another video from the scene showed about a 25-foot drop from one road to the other. Mitchell said trees along the ridge stopped the car from falling over.

No one was injured during the accident, including the driver.

"Let us remind you that there is no excuse to be drinking, taking prescription drugs that impair you, illegal drugs, and then getting behind the wheel," said Mitchell. "There's absolutely no excuse for it."

No information on the driver has been released.

"With the options that we have to get around without driving ourselves is numerous, so stay safe, St. George," added Mitchell.