Rape charge refiled against former BYU receiver Parker Kingston

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As was expected for months, a felony rape charge was refiled Thursday against former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston.

Although the case was originally dismissed in June by Utah Fifth District Court Judge Jay Winward after both sides asked for a trial delay, prosecutors had said they would refile the charges.

Kingston was charged with first-degree felony rape after being accused of assaulting a 20-year-old woman in her St. George home in February 2025.

After the case was first dismissed, the victim's family expressed disappointment with Judge Winward's decision.

"Our hearts are with our daughter, who showed tremendous courage in coming forward and placing her trust in the justice system," the family said in a statement. "...that trust was shattered when the Court prioritized getting an athlete back on the field over justice."

Following his arrest, BYU removed Kingston from the team and expelled him from the university.