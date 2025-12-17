What's that smell? Something stinks in St. George and people aren't happy

ST. GEORGE, Utah — There's something rotten in St. George, or at least it smells that way as residents have been asking what's stinking up the neighborhood.

Among those whose noses was offended by the foul smell was FOX 13 News reporter Chris Reed, who smelled the awful aroma this week while in the Bloomington area near the Dixie Power Christmas tree.

"It’s basically what you smell near a fast food joint when the grease trap has backed up," said Reed.

The city itself put out a social media post on Wednesday acknowledging the "pungent odor" that was wafting from an area in the southern part of St. George. Officials even shared that multiple city divisions had been working with the owner of a nearby business to squash the stench.

Despite the fears, the city added that the only thing to fear from the putrid smell was the smell itself, and that the fire department confirmed that the odor was not gas.

By Wednesday afternoon, the caper had presumably been solved when Dairy Farmers of America released a statement that seemingly took blame for the stench emanating from its St. George plant.

"At DFA, we are committed to producing high-quality dairy products while operating with the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental responsibility," they said in a statement. "We take these concerns seriously and have already implemented corrective actions while working closely with our suppliers and technical experts to identify and manage the issue.

"We are committed to being a good neighbor in the St. George community and are actively implementing both immediate and long-term odor control solutions to prevent future occurrences."

In its release, the company did not release what was actually causing the odorous odor, only that they would work to fix it. It's also not known how quickly a remedy to stifle the sickly scent will be put into place.