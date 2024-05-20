Students learn valuable trade skills inside Bingham High School shop

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Trades like those for mechanics, welders and more are seeing a nationwide shortage, but thanks to a program at Bingham High School in South Jordan, students are getting real-life experience as they learning about options they may have never known about.

Travis Lucero teaches collision repair at the school's shop where he’s worked for the past two decades. The class offers an alternative path for many students to hone in on their trade and technical skills.

"It’s just a way to get their hands dirty and not all about the books, but more tactile experienced-based," Lucero explained.

The class is bringing the school back to its roots as the community was founded by farmers and miners, including Lucero's own grandfather.

"It’s built into who we are, and so it’s just kind of fun." he said.

Students not only fix up old hot rods, but they also use their welding and specialized skills for art projects on display in school hallways.

"It’s such a sense of accomplishment to be able to create beautiful things that nobody thought you’d be able to do," said student Mckaylee Stitcher.

Known as "Stitch" in the shop, Stitcher says the program has helped get her through high school.

"My dad’s a mechanic, and so I just tinker on cars, too, and then welding caught my eye and I was like, let’s see if I like it, and I fell in love with it," she explained.

Students have poured hours into the refurbishing of vehicles like a 1950 Chevrolet truck that Lucero brought into the shop ten years ago.

"When we got this it was actually a big rust bucket," Stitcher said. "We have done everything to it. It’s sitting on a custom suspension, it’s custom engine, we did all of the interior, the metal work, the body, the painting."

The work put in by the students puts them in the driver's seat when it comes to what’s next in their careers.

"It opens up so many doors for anybody who has ever gone through this program," said Sticher.

Stitcher is not sure of her next step, but Lucero claims with the real-life experience she's getting, the world is wide open for her with so many industries offering good paying jobs to people with the skills she already has.

Joshua Yates says auto mechanics is something that really clicked for him thanks to always working with his dad on projects at home and his involvement here at Bingham.

"There’s a ton of things that I’ve learned with engines that I would have no idea what to do," Yates claimed. "Just kind of do things that I’ve never had the chance to do. It’s just nice that I’ve been able to have the chance to do those things."

Yates is the state winner of what’s called the Skills USA contest that tests students on their knowledge of mechanics and empowering the next generation of skilled technicians. He will now represent Utah at nationals next month in Atlanta.

Josh is also encouraging other students to look into similar programs their high schools offer and get involved.

"I think anybody should just go and try some sort of mechanics class like this," he said, "or just some sort of extra class that you may not think you’d like but you never know, you may end up being really good at it."

The school is set to host the 28th Annual Bingham High Car Show on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Up to 75 cars, many fixed up by students at the school, will be there, along with food and music. The public is invited to attend to help celebrate the accomplishments of thee hardworking students.