Deer Valley to call it quits, shutter early amid warm winter

PARK CITY, Utah — Another Utah ski resort bites the dust, almost literally, as Deer Valley announced it would close early in what has been one of the state's warmest seasons ever.

The resort will close its 2025-26 season on Sunday, nearly a full month before it has shuttered in previous seasons.

Deer Valley is just the latest Utah resort to close early after a brutal season in which Mother Nature brought warm temperatures across the state, forcing many slopes to look like dirt tracks with man-made snow.

Snowbasin Resort closed Sunday as temperatures reached the 80s in northern Utah over the weekend.

Despite social media jokes, Utah resorts work to salvage poor ski season:

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“I’m incredibly proud of our team. In just a few short months, the team opened and operated nearly 100 new runs and eight new lifts —while navigating the lowest snowfall in Utah history,” said Deer Valley Resort President & COO Todd Bennett.

Deer Valley said all its passes, including mid-week and limited versions, would be valid during its "Appreciation Weekend," and a complimentary lunch will be provided to season pass holders at Snow Park Lodge or Silver Lake Lodge.