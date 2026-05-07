How will camping at Utah State Parks be affected by drought?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — While many Utahns head to state parks to enjoy the outdoors and escape the city in the summer months, this year's drought may affect what they can and can’t do at campgrounds.

Catching fish, cooking s'mores, and enjoying the outdoors is what a Utah summer is all about for many.

“I do a lot of fishing while I’m out. My wife comes along and does a lot of reading while I fish, and we do a lot of camping. We’ve got it worked out pretty well," shared Wanship resident Ed Molitoris.

On Thursday, Ed made a stop at Rockport State Park in Summit County, which is a popular location for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors.

“This time of year, we have a lot of people out recreating," explained park manager Justin Anderson. "Memorial Day is usually when it really starts picking up. Boats are out, camping. Our campground's full.”

State, federal agencies recommend emergency drought declaration:

State, federal agencies recommend emergency drought declaration

As of right now, the drought has yet to fully impact Rockport as far as the activities offered.

“We suspect we’ll probably have a low water year," Anderson acknowledged. "Our ramp goes down into the water quite a way, so people can recreate into the summer. We have plenty of other opportunities here. Our archery courses and Lakeview trail that runs 4 miles through our park.”

Although there’s plenty to still do, some campers are hoping fire restrictions won't be too strict.

“They actually took plastic containers. Hefty bags, you couldn’t even have charcoal. Just propane only. If you sit back and think about it, it’s the big picture. Not just your weekend camping. That’s how bad it was last year. I hope it isn’t like that this year," said Molitoris.

With a total of 46 state parks, Deputy Director of Utah State Parks Chris Haramoto shared why it’s important to follow any restrictions put in place.

“Even if you can’t have a campfire, an open campfire, there’s plenty of activities and other ways to work through those situations," Haramoto said. "For me and my family, we love getting out no matter what."