Judge rules on admitting expert testimony to Kouri Richins murder case

PARK CITY, Utah — Kouri Richins made another appearance in court on Wednesday as the trial for the aggravated murder of her husband draws closer.

During the evidentiary hearing, Richins' defense team requested that three of the state's experts be prohibited from testifying. Prosecution and defense attorneys argued for hours over what expert testimony would be allowed in the trial that starts next month.

Richins is accused of killing her husband with a fatal dose of fentanyl in 2022, and, along with aggravated murder, she has been charged with forgery and multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on three motions from the defense to exclude state experts.

Prosecutors sought to introduce testimony from an expert on "pathway to violence" studies, which prosecutor Lindsay Chervenak said describes "a framework... that perpetrators of targeted violence follow."

Mrazik ruled the expert cannot be used as direct evidence of guilt, but may be called as a "blind expert" for rebuttal if the defense makes "a categorical assertion regarding how homicides unfold."

The defense also attempted to block handwriting analysis expert Matt Throckmorton. Richin's attorney, Kathryn Nester, argued the expert could not say with certainty that her client forged her husband’s initials on documents.

"The defendant's motion to exclude Mr. Throckmorton as an expert witness is respectfully denied,” Mrazik said, finding the testimony reliable.

Finally, Mrazik agreed to exclude the state's domestic abuse expert, Dr. Sherry Vanino, after the defense argued there was no evidence of abuse in the couple's relationship.

"I don’t know that there’s any other admissible evidence that would show that Mr. Richins knew that anybody had attempted to hurt him,” said the judge.

However, Mrazik said he would revisit the ruling if prosecutors can establish a foundation during the trial that Eric Richins was aware his wife had tried to harm him previously.