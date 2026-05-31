One dead, two critically injured after I-80 rollover in Summit County

COALVILLE, Utah — One person died after a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Summit County on Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Nissan Rogue was traveling west around 11:30 a.m. when it went off the road near milepost 158, near the town of Coalville. The SUV overturned and hit a concrete irrigation ditch, according to UHP.

The passenger in the front seat died from their injuries. The driver and a passenger in the back seat were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. No names have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.