Skiers reflect on season as Park City Mountain Resort ends its ski season

PARK CITY, Utah — It was a day that unfortunately came sooner than expected.

“All season long, our mountain operations team has really been working magic just to keep us open,” said John Kanaly with Park City Mountain Resort. “Despite all of that hard work, even their magic has kind of reached its limit.”

Park City Mountain had its closing day on Sunday, but spirits were high despite the lack of snow on the mountain.

“Every day was a battle of one kind or another that demanded them to be agile and find solutions to keep the mountain skiing and riding as good as it actually did,” Kanaly said. "If we can come together and rally through this season in the way that we did, then we can make it through anything.”

WATCH: Skiers warned to stay away from backcountry after fatal avalanches

Skiers warned to stay away from backcountry this weekend after fatal avalanches

Jack Maysak and his friends came to Utah just for the season, and let’s just say it’s not what they expected.

“It was tough to not really get any fresh snow, and just working with what we had,” Maysak said. "Three of us were instructors, so like, you're skiing with the kids too. The kids are a ball.”

"They have fun regardless. They don't care about conditions. They just like being out there, so I was trying to take a page out of their book, honestly,” added Zach Weintraub.

Daniel Bell is no stranger to skiing and said the season allowed him to bond with his son.

“We didn't have the snow that we wanted, but that's okay. It allowed me to take him out more because on a pow day, 'No friends on a pow day.' So, he had a blast this season,” Bell said.

Park City Mountain told FOX 13 News that the Epic Passes were a lifesaver this year because they helped the resort lock in revenue ahead of the season without having to rely on the unpredictable weather to keep them afloat.

While this helped the resort stay open this year, skiers have high hopes for next year.

“A foot every single day is what I'm looking for. Twelve inches every day,” Bell said.

“It's definitely a little disappointing that things are coming to an end, for sure,” said Will Roeder. "I was having a blast.”

Kanaly said over the summer, the resort will be working on projects like Canyons Village Skyway, Canyons Village parking, as well as Shaun White’s Snow League event coming to the mountain.