Want to help? Park City Ski & Snowboard ask for volunteers to help 'Unbag the Airbag'

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Olympic Park is preparing for another year of airbag jumps and is asking for volunteers to help.

It will begin on Monday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should arrive by 9:00 a.m. and wear work clothes, sturdy shoes and gloves, though spare gloves will be available to borrow. Bagels, coffee and juice will be available too.

Those interested can register via the Signups link at the bottom of the Playmetrics app or via the website under the signup titled "Unbag the Airbag June 1, 2026" here.

For questions, contact Hatch at hatch@parkcityss.org.