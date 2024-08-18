Suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in Weber County

ROY, Utah — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police officers Saturday evening in Weber County.

A spokesperson for the Roy Police Department said their officers were involved in a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near 5650 South and 2775 West.

One suspect, a male, was shot by officers and taken to the hospital. His status was not known as of Saturday night.

No officers were injured. It's not yet known if the suspect fired at them, nor what led up to the incident.

Videos from nearby residents (seen above) show a large police presence, with multiple officers wielding guns and the sound of several gunshots.

The officers who were involved are now on leave, and the Weber Critical Incident Task Force is conducting an investigation.

Police said Saturday night that 2800 West is closed between 5650 South and 5720 South due to the investigation.