SUV with Utah license plates caught driving on light rail tracks in Seattle

SEATTLE — Utah drivers certainly have a reputation at home for being some of the worst in the country, but that rep carried outside state lines this week... and it wasn't even our fault!

Passengers awaiting a train along the light rail line in Seattle on Tuesday were shocked to see a vehicle of a different sort heading down the tracks.

Instead of a train, it was an SUV with Utah license plates making its way into the Mount Baker station during the evening commute.

Video showed the SUV's driver, a 70-year-old woman, slowly driving on the elevated tracks before coming to a stop. According to Sound Transit, the government agency that oversees the system, the woman was following her GPS, which she claimed directed her onto the tracks and into the station.

Some reports said the woman was a Seattle resident, so it is not known why she was driving a car with Utah plates or what her connection, if any, is to the Beehive State.

After the woman got out of the SUV, she was taken to the hospital, while crews worked to remove the vehicle via a crane, which closed the tracks for a few hours.