Tabernacle Choir dedicates Sunday's "Music & the Spoken Word" performance to President Nelson

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed songs dedicated to the late President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, filling the historic auditorium with music, applause and tears.

"I've just been so honored by his messages of love throughout all of his ministry," said Aaron Parks, who traveled with his family from North Carolina.

Parks made it out to Utah to visit loved ones, but when he and his family found out about the death of President Nelson — who passed away late Saturday night at the age of 101 — they decided to come together at Temple Square.

"It just feels like an honor to be here right now and just be able to be in this place, knowing that he served so much of his life here and now at the end, it just feels so special to be here," Parks said.

Others say Nelson's impact stretched beyond Utah. Lynne Sobalvarro, who moved with her family from Nicaragua to Utah two years ago, remembers meeting him as a teenager. She says his words have shaped her family ever since.

"Even if he's not there physically, his words just touch your heart," Sobalvarro said. "As a family, we grew up seeing the conference and seeing his talks. He inspired us to think of how to be a peacemaker and help others."

During Sunday's weekly "Music & the Spoken Word" performance, speakers also reflected on Nelson's impact.

"His life's mission was to help other people, to heal hearts and spirits," one speaker shared.

The service ended with the hymn, "God Be With You Till We Meet Again," sung in his honor.

"One thing I always felt from President Nelson was his power and abilities to connect us with love," Parks said. "Whether that was from his medical background, his gospel background, whatever it was. When you heard him and the changes he made, it just felt like this is coming from a place of love because we just need that."