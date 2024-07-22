Teenager found dead after possible drowning at Bear Lake

ST. CHARLES, Idaho — A teenage girl died Saturday evening at Bear Lake after going missing and spurring a search-and-rescue effort.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office in Idaho said it received multiple 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m., with callers saying the 13-year-old girl went missing from the East Shore.

"Marine Deputies" responded and began searching with boats. The girl was found, and medical personnel immediately took over and attempted lifesaving measures — "heroic medical efforts," the sheriff's office said.

Despite the attempts to save the girl's life, officials say she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released.

"The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office extends our deepest sympathy to the family. And a heartfelt thanks to all First responders and the public who worked to try and locate the young lady," authorities said in a written statement. "Tragically this incident emphasizes the importance of life jackets while engaging in water activities."

The tragic incident occurred on the same day as the death of Utah State University football player Andre Seldon Jr., who presumably drowned at Porcupine Reservoir in Cache County.