Teenager found dead after presumably drowning at Bear Lake

ST. CHARLES, Idaho — A teenage girl died Saturday evening at Bear Lake after going missing and spurring a search-and-rescue effort.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office in Idaho said it received multiple 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m., with callers saying the 13-year-old girl went missing from the East Shore.

"Marine Deputies" responded and began searching with boats. The girl was found, and medical personnel immediately took over and attempted lifesaving measures — "heroic medical efforts," the sheriff's office said.

Despite the attempts to save the girl's life, officials say she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released.

"The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office extends our deepest sympathy to the family. And a heartfelt thanks to all First responders and the public who worked to try and locate the young lady," authorities said in a written statement. "Tragically this incident emphasizes the importance of life jackets while engaging in water activities."