Thousands without power after Salt Lake Valley outage

Rocky Mountain Power
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 20, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of customers are left without power in the Salt Lake Valley after an outage Thursday afternoon.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, over 21,000 customers were without power as of 3:30 p.m., mainly in the western part of the valley.

Multiple traffic lights are currently out in the West Valley City area.

Rocky Mountain Power has yet to respond to inquiries about the outages and what has caused them. The company's website says crews are currently investigating.

