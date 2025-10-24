Ticket lottery for 2025 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert set to open

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah's beloved holiday traditions will return as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced the celebrity performers at this year's Christmas concerts.

Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J. Block and her husband, Sebastian Arcelus, will perform during the holiday season concerts, which will be held December 11-13 at the Conference Center.

“Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus are wonderful, gifted performers,” said choir director Mack Wilberg. “It will be a privilege to share the stage with such talented artists as together we celebrate the Savior’s birth during the Christmas season.”

Because of their popularity, the Church uses a random process to distribute Christmas concert tickets, with registration for this year's lottery opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remaining open until November 7.

Tickets are free and limited to four per household.

For those unable to get tickets through the lottery, a standby line is available outside the Tabernacle on Temple Square 90 minutes before each concert.