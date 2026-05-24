Car rolls into retention pond off I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person is in critical condition after a car rolled off the freeway and into a pond near Tooele.

Utah Highway Patrol said they received a report around 7:40 p.m. of a crash. A vehicle reportedly rolled on the Exit 99 off-ramp from I-80, near the town of Lake Point.

The car ended up in a retention pond off the side of the freeway. One person was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

UHP said they could not yet confirm the total number of people who were in the car, and they brought in a search and rescue team to search the area for any other occupants "as a precaution."

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