TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Tooele County councilmember Erik Stromberg has resigned, days after he was charged with sexual abuse.

The Tooele County Council said Stromberg's resignation is effective Friday. Stromberg also serves as Assistant Chief of the Grantsville Fire Department, where he has been placed on administrative leave.

Stromberg was charged Wednesday on multiple counts of forcible sexual abuse in which he was accused of inappropriately touching a victim on a dozen occasions beginning in 2023.

Stromberg's accuser first reported his actions to the Grantsville Police Department in January 2024, which then referred the case to the Utah Attorney General's Office due to a conflict.

According to charging documents, Stromberg initially denied inappropriately touching the victim, but then said he had done so "on approximately a dozen occasions." He added that he did so in retaliation for the victim's prior behavior.

In a statement posted to social media, the Tooele City Council said it believed Stromberg's resignation was appropriate.

“Serving on the County Council is a public trust, and that trust must come first,” said Jared Hamner, Chair of the Tooele County Council. “We take matters of this nature seriously. This resignation allows the Council to remain focused on its responsibility to serve the residents of Tooele County.”