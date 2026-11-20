TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Multiple Utah agencies recovered a vehicle that had been found inside an abandoned Tooele County mine last month.

The U.S. Department of Interior Law Enforcement shared video and photos of the vehicle recovery at the undisclosed mine. The agency worked with the Utah Bureau of Land Management and other partners during the operation.

According to the department, there was no evidence of injuries connected with the vehicle, but an investigation remains open into how it was placed in the mine.

Department of Interior Law Enforcement Photo shows vehicle after it was removed from abandoned Tooele County mine

In a social media post, the department warned people to remain clear of abandoned mine sites across the state.

"Old mines may contain unstable ground, hidden shafts, toxic air, and other serious hazards," the department wrote.