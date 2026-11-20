WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Dispatchers at the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communication Center handle about 1.1 million calls per year. Of those, 600,000 are non-emergency phone calls that include phone calls about noisy parties, stolen identities or finding the nearest place to be fingerprinted.

AI phone tree technology now aims to handle those non-emergency calls with a new system set to debut next month.

“Over the last 20 years, 911 centers have had call agents for their non-emergencies to call on phone trees,” said the center's executive director Ivan Whitaker. “This is just an enhancement in our existing phone tree to provide better functionality.”

Out of the 28 emergency call centers in the state, 24 are already using the AI technology. When someone calls the non-emergency number, they’ll talk to a chatbot that gathers details and then sends the caller requested information or connects them to a live person.

During ongoing testing, the chatbot will automatically send a caller to 911 if the situation becomes an emergency. Whitaker said the system is set up that way to help with the volume of calls they receive and to get information to people faster.

The AI system can speak in 30 different languages.

“About 70% of the calls that come into the non-emergency line can be Googled within a second, so we don’t want people to feel that they can’t dial 911 or the non-emergency line. We’ll take all calls, but we’re just looking for a more efficient way to get our citizens information quicker,” Whitaker explained.

And Whitaker added that it’s not technology that will replace people.

“This just helped fill a gap of the increasing volume that occurs every year,” he said. “We'll never be in a position to say that we would want to decrease or take jobs away. We're just not. As a matter of fact, over the last 2 years, we've added more positions in this building than in the history of VEC."

Whitaker said the department is adding a non-emergency center and will hire positions to help tackle non-critical issues.