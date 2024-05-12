UTA service delayed after TRAX train gets derailed in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train was derailed Sunday afternoon in West Valley City, causing disruptions along the Green Line.

Shortly after 2 p.m., UTA alerted riders via Twitter to expect significant delays between West Valley Central and Decker Lake stations due to "severe mechanical issues." Live traffic cameras (seen below) showed the light rail train completely off the track at 3100 South, next to the Maverik Center.

According to UTA, the train car that went off the rails was the last in a group of four. The first three had no issues, but the fourth somehow got derailed. There were passengers in the front three cars, but none in the fourth. Nobody was injured.

UTA said a "Van Bridge" is in place to shuttle passengers between the River Trail and West Valley Central stations. The Decker Lake station is not in service due to the incident.

