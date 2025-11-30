UDOT prepares for first snowfall of the season, busiest travel days of the year

OGDEN, Utah — Utah is gearing up for its first snowfall of the year.

According to John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation, officials will be out salting the roads but are expecting mostly wet roads with some slick spots.

Some residents that FOX 13 spoke to were a little nervous about it.

“We're really excited about it. I mean, this is what our crews train for,” said John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation.

Unfortunately, it falls on one of the most traveled days of the year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“Those northern Utah mountain routes are really going to get hammered. We could see some slushy conditions as you're driving through those higher elevations and then down in the valleys, it's really going to be much more mild,” Gleason said.

Residents, however, may want to note what time of the day they’re traveling.

“In northern Utah here, it's going to be from about six o'clock to 10 o'clock (AM) is where we could really see some road issues. But throughout the day, it's going to ease up a little bit, and you'll start seeing some more showers,” Gleason said.

For Layton resident Luke Nuttall, this season is cause to drive with extra caution.

“I got my license last year so it’s my first-year driving with snow,” said Nuttall. "Just taking extra precautions, just going the speed you need to to not get in an accident or hit black ice.”

Officials are also encouraging residents to check their tires heading into the winter season.

Les Schwab Tire Centers manager Steve Boekholder recommends having your vehicle's tires ready for the wintertime.

“The tread depth of the tires is always critical. Use the top of a penny, you put Lincoln's head down in the tread groove. If you can see the top of Lincoln's head, that means you're in need of new tires at that point,” said Boekholder.

Now, what kind of tire to get depends on each resident’s situation.

“If you're going up the canyon skiing every weekend, a snow tire purpose built for winter use and snow and ice conditions is what a person ideally would like to have,” Boekholder said. “the snow tire you must take off in the spring, whereas the all season tire you keep on year round.”

UDOT is also encouraging residents to not pass plows on the street and stay back 300 feet, and most importantly, slow down.

“Whether it's raining, snowing, just slow it down. Because even if you don't have ice packed roads or snow on the roads, if it's wet roads, you could still hydroplane,” Gleason said, "there's certain days of the year, it just doesn't make any sense to drive freeway speeds.”

If you are traveling back Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday, UDOT is also encouraging residents to have a full tank of gas, and keep a phone charger, extra food, water, and warm clothes in your vehicle.

For more information visit here.