Unique Herriman elementary school welcomes first students

HERRIMAN, Utah — The classrooms were ready, the food was prepped, and students and teachers felt all the excitement and nerves of the first day of school at Juniper Elementary School.

"I'm excited to see all my friends again," said student Ryker Badger.

But it was no ordinary "first day" at the school due to it being its first day ever., and everyone from students to parents to faculty were impressed by the design.

"It's just exciting to be here, just to have this opportunity to open a brand-new school is thrilling," said first-year teacher Andrea Child.

Child feels lucky to start her teaching career at a school that is only home to fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes.

"I really love that this is a four through six because it's going to expect more of the kids," she said. "They've already been through kindergarten through third, so they know what's expected, they know how to behave, so now we can move on to the next level of learning."

The upper grade model is one of a kind, and Principal Kaleb Yates says it's necessary in this growing community. Before Juniper opened, the other nearby elementary school was overcrowded.

"We're helping to relieve a lot of that pressure by taking all of the 4th, 5th, and 6th graders in this area," said Yates said. "We have seven teachers in each of the grades, except for 6th grade has six teachers."

The school will also serve as a drop-off location for the Jordan Education Foundation, which is hosting a day of service on September 11.

"Our mission is to engage the community to help provide resources to students and teachers and administrators that will fuel success," explained Executive Director Mike Haynes. "If you have food you want to drop off, a weekend pack or a snack pack we can drop it off here then support the needs across the entire district."

Juniper is filled with so many new opportunities, and both students and teachers are ready to take advantage of them all.

"I'm most looking forward to just being a first-year teacher," said Child, "getting in the groove of things, and having it just flow naturally and getting to know each of the students and their needs and watching their progress."