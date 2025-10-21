USS Utah to be christened as newest submarine in naval fleet

GROTON, Conn. — The naval legacy of the Beehive State will live on in the USS Utah, a fast-attack submarine set to be christened on Saturday.

Built at a cost of $3.5 billion, the Virginia-class submarine is the first U.S. Navy vessel to carry the state's name since the battleship USS Utah was sunk during the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1944.

Saturday's ceremony will be held at the General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, as the submarine's co-sponsors, Mary Kaye Huntsman and Sharon Lee, perform the naval tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne across its bow.

Along with the name, the USS Utah will also carry the SSN-801 registry number, the same as the area code for the Salt Lake City area and much of northern Utah.

Construction of the USS Utah began in September 2021, nearly six years after the ship was officially named, and will take to the sea next year with a crew of over 130 officers and sailors. It will be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as advanced surveillance systems.

USS Utah Commissioning Committee USS Utah (BB-31), a Florida-class battleship commissioned in 1911.

According to the USS Utah Commissioning Committee, the submarine's primary missions will be to seek and destroy enemy submarines and ships, carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and support carrier battle group operations.