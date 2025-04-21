Utah Catholics in shock over death of Pope who stood up for everyone

SALT LAKE CITY — Like millions around the world, many Utahns expressed their shock after waking up Monday and learning that Pope Francis had died at 88 years old.

“It was a surprise," said Don Nicholson, a member of St. Patrick’s Church. "I was kind of in a little bit of shock.”

On Easter Sunday, the day before his death, the Pope was blessing those who had made their way to the Vatican.

"He probably wasn’t feeling very good and was struggling. But yet, [he] came out for everyone to see him,” Nicholson added.

Pope Francis died of a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

“It being easter weekend, yesterday it was great to see that the pope was actually taking a small audience and was able to be out there and give blessings,” said Chad Vargo, State Warden for Utah Knights of Columbus.

Others remembered the kind of leader the Pope was and the many ways he impacted those in and out of the church.

“His desire to stand up for human rights, I think that’s probably part of the job of being a Pope, he was really determined to stand up for the disenfranchised, the poor, all the needy,” said Bob Mertens, an usher at the Cathedral of the Madeline.

Vargo shared how he has hope for what comes next.

“Pray for him and pray for his soul, it’s an opportunity amongst Catholics to pray an extra rosary in the Easter octave right now," he said. "It’s a time of hope, it’s a time of renewal.”

Many are moving forward with the values of Pope Francis and his great legacy in mind.

"His love of God was utmost," added Nicholson. "It shined on him, and in him and out of him, caring for others for all god-beloved children and to let that love pass through us, to them."