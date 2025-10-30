Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah commits $4 million in resources to local food banks as shutdown continues

How Utah schools are helping students impacted by the government shutdown
FILE PHOTO Utah State Capitol building in the capital city of Salt Lake City, Photo Date 10-14-2010.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — As the clock ticks down towards many Utahns losing their SNAP benefits due to the prolonged government shutdown, the state announced Thursday that it is committing up to $4 million to local food banks to help feed those in need.

Should the shutdown continue, SNAP benefits will end Saturday. Without the ability to use food stamps at grocery stores, food banks have become essential to those who cannot afford to buy meals.

"Washington has failed to do its job," said Gov. Spencer Cox. "Utah is stepping up so families, especially those in rural communities, can keep food on the table."

Community

FOX 13 and Utah Food Bank team up to Scare Away Hunger

The Office of Planning and Budget will oversee the distribution of funds, with the Utah Food Bank, which serves 29 counties, receiving $500,000 immediately. Additional allocations of $500,000 to come each week until the $4 million level is reached.

“Utah is known as the most charitable state in the nation,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “That’s the spirit that defines us: we lift each other up and stand united. That’s the power of community; that’s the Utah way."

Grocery store owners fear impacts of SNAP benefits:

Salt Lake City grocery store owners fear impacts of SNAP benefits ending November

Cox and other Utah leaders implored Congress to "stop the political games" and come up with a resolution to the shutdown, which has lasted 30 days.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere