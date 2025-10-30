Utah commits $4 million in resources to local food banks as shutdown continues

SALT LAKE CITY — As the clock ticks down towards many Utahns losing their SNAP benefits due to the prolonged government shutdown, the state announced Thursday that it is committing up to $4 million to local food banks to help feed those in need.

Should the shutdown continue, SNAP benefits will end Saturday. Without the ability to use food stamps at grocery stores, food banks have become essential to those who cannot afford to buy meals.

"Washington has failed to do its job," said Gov. Spencer Cox. "Utah is stepping up so families, especially those in rural communities, can keep food on the table."

The Office of Planning and Budget will oversee the distribution of funds, with the Utah Food Bank, which serves 29 counties, receiving $500,000 immediately. Additional allocations of $500,000 to come each week until the $4 million level is reached.

“Utah is known as the most charitable state in the nation,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “That’s the spirit that defines us: we lift each other up and stand united. That’s the power of community; that’s the Utah way."

Cox and other Utah leaders implored Congress to "stop the political games" and come up with a resolution to the shutdown, which has lasted 30 days.

