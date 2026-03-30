9-year-old boy dies in rollover ATV accident in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a rollover accident involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) while riding with family in Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the boy and his stepfather were riding on the ATV on West Mountain on Sunday when the vehicle rolled over, injuring the child, who was wearing protective equipment.

When sheriff's office deputies and EMS arrived at the scene, life-saving measures were already being performed on the boy, who was then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, where he later died.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident, but said preliminary information shows it was a "very tragic accident."