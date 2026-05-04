Calling all spelunkers! Tours set to reopen at Timpanogos Cave National Monument

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The wait is almost over as Timpanogos Cave National Monument is getting set to reopen for tours this season.

The National Park Service announced Monday that cave tours will resume on May 18, and the visitor center will open its doors on the same day.

Yes, the trek up to the caves can be a doozy, but once inside, it's the perfect remedy for a hot Utah summer day, with temperatures staying a cool 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The nearly hour-long tour brings guests through Hansen, Middle and Timpanogos caves.

Timpanogos Cave National Monument

"Hike your way past stunning vistas to explore a hidden underground world. Taste the thrill of caving as you twist and bend to enter beautifully decorated rooms. Learn the science behind formations and hear stories of cave exploration and preservation. Experience and discover as you go – geologic mysteries await," the park service wrote.

Tour tickets are available online, and reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.