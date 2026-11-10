Climber critically injured after 60-foot fall in Diamond Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A climber was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after falling in Diamond Fork Canyon.

The Spanish Fork Fire & EMS team said the unidentified adult climber fell approximately 60 feet at 12:50 p.m. while rappelling in the canyon.

Several crews were sent to the scene of the accident, where the climber was stabilized before being airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Helicopter airlifts injured climber from Diamond Fork Canyon after fall on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The condition of the climber has not been released.

"Our thoughts are with the patient and their loved ones," the department said.

The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team, along with the Utah County Sheriff's Office and AirLife, assisted in the canyon rescue.