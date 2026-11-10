Man takes car for test drive at South Salt Lake dealership, then steals it

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspect is at large after he allegedly took a car for a test drive at a South Salt Lake dealership and then ended up stealing the vehicle.
The owners of Choice Auto Group said the man arrived at the dealership on Monday and showed interest in a used Audi S3 on the lot. According to the owners, the man and a sales associate took the 2018 car on a test drive before returning to the dealership to continue the sale.
Video below shows man driving off with dealership car after test drive:
During negotiations on the car's price, the suspect somehow obtained the keys to the Audi and went outside and began to drive off. Surveillance video shows the co-owner of the dealership attempting to block the vehicle from leaving before the suspect left the lot.
A 2018 Audi S3 typically sells for between $19,000 and $28,500.
The South Salt Lake Police Department shared photos of the suspect and is asking anyone with information on the man to contact them.