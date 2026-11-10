Man takes car for test drive at South Salt Lake dealership, then steals it

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspect is at large after he allegedly took a car for a test drive at a South Salt Lake dealership and then ended up stealing the vehicle.

The owners of Choice Auto Group said the man arrived at the dealership on Monday and showed interest in a used Audi S3 on the lot. According to the owners, the man and a sales associate took the 2018 car on a test drive before returning to the dealership to continue the sale.

Video below shows man driving off with dealership car after test drive:

Video shows suspect stealing car after test drive in South Salt Lake

During negotiations on the car's price, the suspect somehow obtained the keys to the Audi and went outside and began to drive off. Surveillance video shows the co-owner of the dealership attempting to block the vehicle from leaving before the suspect left the lot.

A 2018 Audi S3 typically sells for between $19,000 and $28,500.

The South Salt Lake Police Department shared photos of the suspect and is asking anyone with information on the man to contact them.