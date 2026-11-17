SPANISH FORK, Utah — Halloween was supposed to be a night of costumes, candy, and memories for 7-year-old Hudson Carter. Instead, one moment changed his family’s life.

Hudson was trick-or-treating with his stepbrother along a Spanish Fork road when his family says he ran into the roadway and was hit by a Jeep.

“I didn’t really think it was real,” said Hudson's stepbrother, Gandyn Smith.

Then came the phone call to Hudson’s father, Tim Carter.

“It was the call that changed my whole world,” Carter said. “Gandyn called me in panic and in tears, and the only words that he could mutter was, ‘Hudson got hit by a car!’”

Neighborhood asks for public's help after terrifying crash caught on camera:

Kearns neighborhood asks for public's help after terrifying crash was caught on camera

Carter raced to the scene, only to be hit with a reality he never thought he'd face.

“I remember getting on scene and seeing my son laying there in the street, hoping that he was alive,” he said.

Hudson was flown to the hospital with extensive injuries, including fractures to his skull, ribs, pelvis and spine, as well as internal bleeding and bruising. His recovery is expected to take months, but his family is finding hope in small signs of progress.

“He’ll squeeze your finger if you put it in his hand,” Carter said. “He’ll open his eyes and look around, even though he's not lucid yet and not able to respond to you if you ask him to simple commands."

Hudson is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another six months.

As the family navigates an uncertain road ahead, Carter shared how support from the community has helped carry them through some of their darkest moments. Now, he wants Hudson’s fight to become a source of hope for other families too.

“He’s certainly my hero for being able to fight this fight,” Carter said, "and I want to be able to take that same level of effort and work that he's putting into healing, and put it into others' healing in this.”

Carter hopes to launch a foundation called Hugs for Hudson, which will support families dealing with life-threatening situations by helping connect them with resources, easing financial burdens, and reminding them they are not alone.

This includes support for the two who were in the car when the crash happened.

"They did nothing wrong. It just happened to be a very bad accident, a bad situation in the wrong place at the wrong time." Carter said, "Although they have many people who love and support them, us included, they don't have as many resources available to them."

It’s a mission inspired by a 7-year-old boy whose recovery is far from over, but whose story is already giving his family a new purpose.

“We take it day by day, and some days are great days, and some days are days that we want to go hide in a hole and not exist," Carter said, "the impact of Hudson didn't just create ripples; it created waves.”

CLICK HERE to support the Carter family.