Utah football team plane grounded before flight to Tucson; Baylor still in Texas

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has been caught up in the nationwide ground stop and remains in Salt Lake City ahead of Saturday's game at Arizona, while BYU's scheduled opponent, Baylor, will remain in Texas overnight.

The football team's charter was grounded, and the team eventually returned to the Eccles Football Center. Players were seen leaving the facility just after 6 p.m., and it's not known when they will be asked to return.

Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted:

Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted

The second-ranked Utes are scheduled to face Arizona at 5:30 p.m.

Baylor University has also been grounded in Waco, Texas, before Saturday's game at LaVell Edwards Stadium and will remain there until the morning. The Cougars and Bears are set for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, but that may be delayed. One option that is off the table is rescheduling the game a day later, as BYU does not play on Sunday.

The Big 12 Conference shared a statement acknowledging the delays and what is being done to play the scheduled games.

"Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday's football schedule," the conference wrote. "The Conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday's games."

Utah State is also scheduled to play on the road at San Diego State on Saturday night, but the team's status is currently unknown.

Weber State assistant athletic director Paul Grua posted to social media that the Wildcats football team was grounded and unable to fly to Flagstaff, where they are scheduled to face Northern Arizona at 2 p.m.

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