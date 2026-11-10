Suspect pursuit leads to Saratoga Springs schools being placed under secure status

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Several Saratoga Springs schools were placed under secure status protocols Tuesday due to a suspect who had fled from police.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the pursuit began in Sandy and, for a brief time, the suspect drove the wrong way on Mountain View Corridor before the chase moved into the city.

During the ongoing pursuit, schools in the Saratoga Springs area were placed under Secure Status as a precaution.

For safety reasons, officers cut off the chase, allowing an undercover police vehicle to follow the suspect, who later got out of his vehicle and fled into a nearby field. With the assistance of a drone deployment, police located the suspect and took him into custody.

Soon after the suspect was apprehended, the school district lifted all security protocols.