LEHI, Utah — Oct. 15 is the beginning of Medicare open enrollment season. It’s also the time where scammers are out in full force trying to steal money and information from anyone looking for an insurance plan.

"There's a tremendous amount of money in Medicare and when big business gets going, it also attracts fraud and/or unscrupulous players,” said Gordon Furness, the executive vice president of MedicareCU.

WATCH | Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15, here's how to spot a scam

Spotting scams as Medicare open enrollment begins

Furness came to our We're Listening event in Riverton, where he told us scammers are almost twice as active during this period and they specifically target vulnerable populations such as.

"Those over 75 or 85 and also those who do not get input from family members,” said Furness.

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David Rosenthal is a Medicare agent who talks to clients and walks them through the Medicare process. He said oftentimes scammers may be posing as government officials to try to trick people into providing them sensitive information.

"If anyone calls and says they are actually calling from Medicare or Social Security, that is incorrect. Medicare and Social Security will only send you letters,” said Rosenthal.

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Sometimes scammers try to trick you by focusing secondary benefits rather than core benefits, like doctors and prescriptions, so they can get you to give them money for a plan you may not even qualify for.

"What if I could get you money for your grocery bill, what if I could help you get your dental paid for and then they neglect the core values, selling the shiny objects ... only to find out later that the plan does not meet their core benefits,” said Furness.

So, if you're not sure if the person, you're speaking to is someone credible, here's what you can do.

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"You can check their license number with the state of Utah,” said Furness. “You can actually call the various companies and verify that they're licensed and appointed with the various Medicare companies."

But the most helpful thing you can do is to have someone you trust help you communicate with an agent.

"I always welcome people to bring a family member to a meeting because it works out so much better for mom and dad,” said Furness.