WEST JORDAN, Utah — When Melissa Abrams and her husband decided to downsize out of their place in Southern California, they wanted to ensure all the items they’d loved over the years but couldn’t carry into their next chapter also found a good home.

So, Abrams started posting on her local “Buy Nothing” group on Facebook, a network where she said “you can give away things, and you can also receive things for free” from people in the community.

The “fantastic, cute little leopard chairs" that she "hated to give away” went to a “great person who was using them in a local high school drama production," Abrams recalled in an interview with FOX 13 News.

Then there was the time two people came and picked up a heavy outdoor fountain she was gifting to a woman none of them knew.

“And then, full circle, we were looking for someone to watch after our dog, and we went over for a meet-and-greet, and there was our fountain,” Abrams said. “So, it was pretty cool to see who it went to, and that it really brightened her life.”

These are just two of many items she’s gifted — and received — over the years.

“Sometimes I might be in need for something that I may not want to go out and buy but somebody has laying, you know, extra that they don’t need,” said Abrams, who now lives in West Jordan and is a member of that community’s Buy Nothing group.

Leisl Clark, co-founder of the Buy Nothing Project, said the Salt Lake City area is one of the fastest-growing communities participating in the organization’s nationwide collective of Facebook groups and its Buy Nothing app.

“In the Facebook groups, there are hundreds in the state of Utah that are run by, you know, wonderful people who donate their time and volunteer to run the gift economies,” she said. “We’re just finding that it really is resonating with people.”

Within those groups, Clark said, people give and receive everything from garden tools and housewares to toys and clothing.

“Literally anything,” she said. “The sky’s the limit.”

A look at the West Jordan “Buy Nothing” group, which Abrams is part of, shows people gifting furniture, shoes, pianos, engine oil and even baby food.

Clark encourages those in the groups to think about their community as a "department store" that already has whatever they might need.

"Our neighborhoods are filled with items that can be shared from household to household,” she said. “Inevitably, something that you may be going to the store to buy is the very item that your neighbor is thinking, ‘Oh gosh, I never use this. I really need to, you know, get rid of it.’”

Gifting items can keep them out of the landfill, she said. And receiving them can help people save money as rising costs and affordability have become a greater concern for many in recent years.

But Clark said the main reason people come back to the groups repeatedly is because of the connections they create.

“I would say people come for the stuff, but they stay for the community,” she said. "This is what we are hearing over and over again is the value of reconnecting with neighbors who you may not even know lived just down the street and you find, you know, the stuff actually binds you together and you have a sort of common story.”

At a time of year when there’s more pressure to buy, Abrams hopes more Utahns will opt instead to join the area's Buy Nothing groups, which she believes aren't as active as the ones she was part of in California.

“I think, in the spirit of giving, we should all look at what we have and what we’re not really wanting to keep and give it away now,” she said, “when people could actually use it for a gift before the holidays."

If they do, she said, they might just reconnect with an old friend or make a new one.