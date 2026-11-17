PAYSON, Utah — An elementary school with Title I status in Payson that’s been central to the community for nearly 70 years could shut its doors by the end of the school year.

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The Nebo School Board is set to vote on its closure next month. It follows a closure study that was initiated in the spring and has left both parents and students there worried.

“My third grader is highly anxious, and the idea of going to a new school makes her sick to her stomach to the point that she’s like, ‘Let’s just homeschool next year,’” said Rachel Hansen.

Hansen sends three children to Wilson and was caught off guard when the school board first presented the plan.

“One thing that caught my attention was they just acted like it was already done,” Hansen said. “Like, they had made up their mind that this was what needed to happen.”

A member of the PTA, Hansen closely followed their presentation in the spring and recently started a petition, which calls on the school district to delay the closure.

Nebo initially entered into an agreement with the city of Payson back in 2023 to close the school by 2033.

“When they said 10 years and now it’s three years, it makes it really hard to just take them at their word that it’s going to work out OK,” Hansen said.

On an FAQ page about the closure, the school district says declining enrollment is driving the decision, with Wilson holding 47% of its capacity.

But these parents said that families here depend on the school’s Title 1 status.

“There is not a lot of growth happening here,” said Brendan Grill, another concerned parent. “There are not a lot of businesses within the boundaries of Wilson itself.”

Grill said he also attended Wilson as a kid and knows that the reduced lunches, the extra funds that are coming in for extracurriculars, and more all make a difference.

“We live in the heart of the community and we are the heart of the community,” said Cierra Valdovinos, who has three children of her own at Wilson Elementary. “Why is it our school that’s going to be disrupted?”

Nebo officials also write that the city is eager to take ownership of the building by the summer of 2027.

FOX 13 News spoke with Payson city manager David Tuckett, who said officials hope to turn it into a different kind of community center. The building already houses the city’s recreation department, which would be kept along with the open fields and spaces outside the facility.

With the additional space the city would acquire, it intends to relocate its senior citizen services and is exploring other uses as well.

Hansen said they recognize the need to close in the long run and think that’s a great use of the building. But these parents want to protect their school for as long as possible.

“Give us another school year at least to brace for the impact,” Grill said.

The Nebo School Board is set to make a final decision on whether or not to close Wilson Elementary at its Dec. 9 meeting. Hansen’s petition has gathered more than 600 signatures as of Monday evening.