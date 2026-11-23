AMERICAN FORK, Utah — When an Amazon customer clicks “Buy Now” on an item offering same-day delivery, the order sets off a quick-moving process behind the scenes.

For Utahns, the American Fork facility gathers those orders together and can drop them off at your doorstep within a couple of hours. The site serves communities up to Roy, as south as Santaquin, west to Tooele, and east to Park City.

The facility not only provides a fast way for delivery, but it is also a place to find job opportunities, as the American Fork location employs about 400 people.

Terry Evans is one of them.

“There’s a lot of different jobs we’ll do,” Evans said.

Evans and his coworkers do everything from stocking items and packing orders to putting them into carts for delivery. For grocery orders, employees are able to hand-pick produce. Customers can describe exactly what they want, and Amazon associates will fulfill the packages. Bananas are actually the top item that customers buy.

“It actually works really well for groceries," Evans said. "I use it all the time at my house."

Evans has worked at the American Fork site for about a year and a half. After retiring, he said he wanted a job that would keep him busy and moving.

“I was looking for a job that will keep me active, and Amazon has amazing benefits,” he said.

For Evans, the people he works alongside also keep him coming back.

“We get along great, and we have a great team,” he said. “Everybody is nice and fun to work with.”

The American Fork operation is Amazon’s first grocery site in Utah. There are now three Amazon same-day delivery centers in the state, with the third having opened this month in Salt Lake City.

Beyond helping fulfill food and same-day orders, site leaders say the facility is also creating jobs in the local community. Site leader Kurt Anderson expects demand for same-day delivery to continue driving the need for local workers.

“The explosive growth that we're gonna see in same-day offerings I think is convenient and, you know, great for our customers, but it's also great for our local communities,” Anderson said. “It's going to provide additional jobs. We're gonna need to bring in additional talent to manage these buildings.”

Anderson added that the work also offers scheduling flexibility and opportunities for Utahns to build careers close to home.

“Most of our managers are local,” he said. “I’m a graduate of BYU myself, so I was able to stay local.”