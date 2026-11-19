LOS ANGELES — Former BYU receiver and current Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL announced the suspension Thursday, and Nacua will serve it while on injured reserve. He is eligible for reinstatement to play on Dec. 14, according to ESPN.

Nacua's suspension stems from a complaint filed earlier this year by a Los Angeles woman who said the receiver bit her on New Year's Eve and made antisemitic remarks.

At the time, Nacua's attorney said Nacua denied the allegations about the antisemitic comment "in the strongest possible terms," adding that others who attended the event, including fellow Rams players, didn't hear the statement.

Weeks after the complaint, Nacua checked into a rehabilitation facility in California, although his attorney denied it had anything to do with the accusations against him.

In seven games this season, Nacua has 70 receptions and four touchdowns.