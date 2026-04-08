Saratoga Springs man arrested for allegedly making nude AI images of stepdaughter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested after he was allegedly caught using artificial intelligence to create nude images of his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

FOX 13 News is not naming the 37-year-old suspect in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

According to court documents, a woman reported to police last month that she had found child sexual abuse material on her husband's phone. The woman told investigators that the images were of the couple's daughter, for whom the suspect was the stepfather, but had been altered with AI.

The suspect confessed to his therapist and a church leader about his use of AI to generate the images, and each made reports to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

The stepdaughter told detectives that her stepfather would commonly have movie nights with her, where they allegedly cuddled, and the man would touch her legs, neck, and waist.

According to the victim, the suspect stopped touching her when her mother was present.

Investigators arrested the suspect on Tuesday. He is being held without bail.