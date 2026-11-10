BYU rallies around Bear Bachmeier following four-interception loss at Utah

PROVO, Utah — BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier is facing criticism after a difficult outing in the Cougars' second loss of the season at rival Utah, but teammates and coaches aren't wavering in their support.

Bachmeier threw four interceptions against the Utes, putting the quarterback in the spotlight as BYU looks to bounce back this week against Baylor.

“I know Bear. I know the character he has. I know he's going to bounce back, and it's not just his fault,” said BYU offensive lineman Bruce Mitchell. “He's taken a lot of heat in the media. He's taken it personally, and it's not just his fault. I got no doubt in Bear and have the utmost confidence in him that he's going to bounce back and have a great game this Saturday.”

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake echoed that confidence while acknowledging the responsibility that comes with playing quarterback.

“There's a factor for everybody to take the blame, but the bulk of it is on the quarterback, and nobody's harder on him than he is himself right now,” said Sitake. “I believe in his talents.”

The loss gives the Cougars a tougher road to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff this season.

While BYU tries to navigate that path, a much different postseason format is on the horizon. On Monday, it became official that the College Football Playoff will expand to 24 teams in 2027.

“I wish there were 24 this year,” said Sitake with a chuckle. “I think there's a lot of interest, and there were a lot of people that were against it. Most coaches I've talked to love the idea, and I think it's a good move.”

For now, BYU's focus remains on the season in front of it and getting Bachmeier and the offense back on track.

The Cougars host Baylor on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FOX 13.

