Suspicious device on car leads to shelter-in-place in Utah County

OREM, Utah — An investigation into a suspicious device found attached to a car in Orem has led police to look into a person of interest.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Provo Police received a report from the vehicle's owner that a device had been attached to the car as it was parked behind an Orem restaurant near 500 N. University Avenue.

According to police, after officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed the device as "suspicious, and could potentially be an Improvised Explosive Device."

Businesses near the car were placed under a shelter-in-place order as the Provo Police Bomb Squad responded and determined the suspicious item was a battery pack with two GPS tracking devices attached.

After the devices was deemed non- hazardous, the area was reopened at approximately 10 p.m.

The Provo Police Department said it is following up on a on a person of interest, but did not share any other information.