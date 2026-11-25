SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and BYU are one week closer to possible, or in the case of the Utes... expected... invitations to the College Football Playoffs.

In Tuesday's rankings release, undefeated Utah remained at No. 2 behind Georgia following their road win at TCU. It's the third straight week that Utah has found itself one rung below the top spot.

Heisman hype, championship dreams: How the Utes are handling the spotlight:

Heisman hype, championship dreams: how the Utes are handling the spotlight

Utah has one regular season game on the schedule, at home against West Virginia on Friday night, before a trip next week to the Big 12 Conference Championship Game.

Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee filled out the Top 5.

Meanwhile, after a nail-biting triple-overtime win at Kansas over the weekend, BYU stayed in place at No. 10 and remains in a precarious position to make the 12-team playoff field. The Cougars host Cincinnati in BYU's final regular season game.

Both Utah (7 p.m.) and BYU (1:30 p.m.) games will air on FOX 13.