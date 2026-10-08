Ticket prices for BYU-Notre Dame game reach eye-watering levels ahead of potential top-10 matchup

PROVO, Utah — All’s quiet at LaVell Edwards Stadium for now, but the noise continues to grow around an undefeated BYU football team — and resale ticket prices are responding in kind.

Any Cougars game can be a hot ticket for this passionate fanbase.

“All my life, we grew up bleeding blue,” said Julie Kaio, a BYU fan from Cedar Hills.

“BYU’s definitely known for having one of the best student sections in the country,” said Noah Cox, a freshman at BYU.

Coming from Boise, Cox is just starting to experience what gamedays in Provo can produce.

“It’s electric, it’s super fun,” Cox said, adding he’d most recently been to their home game against Arizona.

First things first, he’s ready to root his Cougs on under the Friday night lights against Iowa State. But with a colossal BYU-Notre Dame clash set for next weekend, student seats will be even more competitive.

“You submit ticket claims each week on Tuesdays at 12 o’clock, and then later in the week, you find out whether you got a ticket or not,” said Cox.

It’s a sweet deal if he lucks out. The current get-in price for a single ticket on SeatGeek is hovering above $400. That’s more expensive than getting a student season pass to every BYU sporting event this year.

Their "ROC Pass" for this year was priced at $250 for football and basketball, and $75 for all other Olympic sports.

The most expensive listing appearing on SeatGeek as of Wednesday was an absurd $26,417 for a single seat.

Despite those eye-watering prices, it’s not a question of loyalty around here.

“I’m excited,” said Cox. I think I’d pay $400 to go to the BYU-Notre Dame game.”

“Sure, if I had the money, why not?” Kaio said. “If I had an extra $400 I wasn’t worried about, I’d go and drop it.”

“It’s the nature of sports, right?” Kaio continued. “You have two dynamic teams playing and … what tickets aren’t high these days?”

Plenty of Cougar fans are still more likely to opt for breaking out the big screen at that price tag.

“Unless someone wants to give me some tickets, I’ll probably be at home,” said Kaio.

But that doesn’t mean they’re losing their faith in the slightest.

“It’ll be a good game. We’re going to win and then we’ll slap the Utes,” Kaio said with a smile.

No. 8 BYU first takes on Iowa State at LaVell Edwards Stadium this Friday, with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. Their meeting with No. 3 Notre Dame follows on Saturday, Oct. 17, and it’s currently set for a 5:30 p.m. start.