Utah County man arrested after allegedly beating another driver following collision

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 27-year-old man is facing charges of assault and reckless driving after allegedly getting into a crash and assaulting another driver on the Pony Express Parkway.

Daniel Cardenas, 27, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of assault with substantial bodily injury, reckless driving, failure to comply with duties at a vehicle accident, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to court documents, on Friday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office were called by multiple people who reported a man in a white vehicle who was recklessly driving, got into a collision, and proceeded to beat the other driver. Witnesses also told investigators that the man had reportedly driven off.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with blood all over his hands, face, and clothes. The victim told police that he was driving on Pony Express Parkway near the lane closure where the lanes merge into one.

The victim stated that a white Toyota Tundra was behind him, but sped up and tried to force itself in front of him. However, the victim's vehicle's front tire rubbed up against the rear bumper of Cardenas' vehicle.

After the roadway went back to two lanes, the victim stated that Cardenas started cutting him off, brake-checking him, and throwing bottles at him.

Following this, Cardenas allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road. The victim stopped as well, telling police that he believed they would be calling 911 to report the accident.

However, Cardenas allegedly walked up to the victim's open window and started punching the victim in the face multiple times.

A passerby stopped and yelled at Cardenas, who reportedly then got into his vehicle and sped off.

When police contacted Cardenas, he stated that the victim purposely hit his vehicle and tried to leave the scene. Police say Cardenas also admitted to striking the victim due to the "smirk on his face."

Hours later, Cardenas arrived at a local police station where he was arrested.