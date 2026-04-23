Utah organization helps low-income families with home makeovers and repairs

PAYSON, Utah — The Fuller Center for Housing has supported dozens of low-income families over the years with home makeovers and repairs, but the project they put together Thursday was a little different.

As a volunteer, Becky Oberg helps to fulfill the needs of those with less as part of the center’s ‘family committee.’

“To be able to meet these people… you look at them and, you know, everybody, we’re all children of God. We have the same needs, the same wants," said Oberg.

When helping a family, the center doesn't just finish a project and move on. They partner with the family for the future as a way to dig deeper and plant the seeds of success.

“Becky just has jumped in, and she actually has 13 families that she ministers to and just loves on," said the center's founding member, Ann Coleman.

Becky herself has needed that same love as she was caring for one of her sons, Michael, and her sister while they were all on hospice care.

“It was so overwhelming," she said. "I couldn’t keep up with it.”

Sadly, Becky's son and sister died within four months of each other. Amid the feelings of grief and isolation, she saw her home for 48 years fall into disrepair.

“You know you get depressed, and you just - it’s more than you think you can handle yourself," Becky said.

That's when Coleman and the Fuller Center pulled together a team of community partners to give Becky’s home a new water heater, insulation, windows, and give her yard a brand new look.

“To hear how she gives back to the community, it just felt right… and it fills our cup,” shared volunteer Jessica Walker

“I told Ann I was just going to keep driving around the block and just keep circling, looking at all the angles… it’s so beautiful,” said Becky.

While Becky never wanted the Fuller Center to come to her door, she felt the power of their mission in a way she couldn’t previously imagine.

“It just touches my heart," she said, "my whole soul, to see these people work so hard for a complete stranger.”