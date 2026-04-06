Utah's first U-Pick tulip festival blooms in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — If you love tulips, there's a new spring destination in Utah you'll want to add to your list.

Utah's first U-Pick Tulip Festival is now open in Spanish Fork, bringing 250,000 tulips into bloom, and giving visitors a chance to do more than just look at them.

"Find your favorites, pick your tulips, build your own bouquet, and take that home with you, take a little bit of our farm home with you," said Utah Tulip Festival Owner Kara Lewis.

Lewis and her family have been farming in Spanish Fork for more than 150 years. This spring, they're opening up the spring farm experience to families, combining tulips, baby animals, and a look into the everyday farm life. "Children don't have the opportunity to go and pet farm animals, or to see a farmer in real life, to see the hard work that goes in behind the scenes to produce the food they find in their lunch boxes at school, and that's something we want them to come and see," Lewis said.

The whole experience is part of a bigger goal: to create a space for people to slow down and reconnect. "We want people to come out and spend that time together, get off their phones, get off electronics, come enjoy this beautiful world that we have," Lewis said.

As a first-year festival, the unpredictable Utah weather hasn't made things easy.

FOX 13 News went out to the Utah Tulip Festival last week to see how the blooms were holding up, but with warmer weather this week, the fields are finally ready and open to the public.

The Utah Tulip Festival is expected to run through May 2nd, but the exact date could vary. You can purchase tickets and find out more information online at utahtulipfestival.com.