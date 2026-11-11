Woman arrested days after victim critically injured in Spanish Fork hit-and-run incident

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A central Utah woman has been arrested after video connected her to a hit-and-run incident that critically injured a pedestrian in Spanish Fork last week.

Maria Del Rocio Morales Ruvalcaba of Indianola was arrested on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury.

Ruvalcaba allegedly struck a 25-year-old man who was crossing 300 North on Wednesday with three other people. The Spanish Fork Police Department said the man had nearly crossed the roadway when he was hit by Ruvalcaba, who was traveling north on 800 East.

After the incident, Ruvalcaba, 51, was accused of leaving the scene in her van.

During the investigation into the incident, police obtained video footage from a nearby home that allegedly showed a van driving away. A photo of the van released after Ruvalcaba's arrest shows a broken windshield on the passenger side of the vehicle.

As of Tuesday, the unidentified victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.