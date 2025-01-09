Utah firefighters head to California to assist in battling deadly fires

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — California called and Utah answered.

As the Golden State deals with multiple fires that have devastated entire neighborhoods while forcing the evacuation of 180,000 residents, firefighters from departments across Utah mobilized Thursday morning to assist in the effort to end the disaster.

A staging area was set up at the Maverik Center in West Valley City for Utah fire personnel who have now deployed to Southern California. All told, 64 firefighters from 17 state fire agencies are part of the deployment.

Moab Valley Fire Department Members of the Moab Valley Fire Department post with the American Flag before mobilizing to California to help battle destructive wildfires.

After an early morning briefing session, the firefighters hit the road with much-needed equipment, including 15 fire engines that officials said are designed to fight structural fires and fires in urban areas.

The action came together quickly after California requested assistance Wednesday through the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“When we get the notice, we put it out," said Division Chief Chet Ellis with the Unified Fire Authority. "We have the software system we utilize where everybody can submit their availability so then we can hurry and build that roster, they put together the people that are gonna be on the engines.”

West Valley City Fire Department West Valley City firefighters prepare to depart to California early Thursday.

Ellis added that Utah officials began to mobilize at 9 a.m. Wednesday before a plan was finished a 10 p.m.

The hope is that the firefighting convoy reaches Malibu by Thursday night and immediately check-in with the Incident Command Center for assignments.

As of now, the deployment is scheduled for 14 working days, not counting travel time, but fire officials said that could be altered as conditions change in Southern California.