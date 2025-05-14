Utah Department of Corrections signs agreement with ICE regarding illegal immigrants in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — The State of Utah is partnering with federal officials with regards to handling illegal immigrants who are in custody at state prisons.

The Utah Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that they had signed a "Memorandum of Agreement" with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They said it will involve "transferring individuals who pose a risk to public safety into ICE custody."

Details about the agreement were not immediately clear; UDC's announcement said they already have a history of cooperating with ICE to "remove dangerous criminals after their sentences are complete."

They said the agreement will establish a new "Warrant Service Officer program," in which UDC employees at both the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City and the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. The warrant service officers are expected to "coordinate and share information with ICE."

“We are dedicated to protecting communities, and that’s what this relationship does,” UDC executive director Jared Garcia said. "We will not tolerate those who come to our country illegally and victimize our citizens. We will continue to collaborate with our local, state and federal partners to hold these people accountable."